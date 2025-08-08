Cal Fire San Diego responds to brush fire in Boulevard, evacuations ordered

BOULEVARD, Calif. (KGTV) — An evacuation order is now in place as Cal Fire San Diego firefighters battle a brush fire in the Boulevard area.

As of 1:18 p.m., the fire near the area of Roadrunner Lane and Moonlit Trail was 35-40 acres and had a moderate rate of spread. Buildings in the area were threatened.

According to Genasys Protect, there is an evacuation order in place in the area surrounding the fire.

Officials with the San Diego County Sheriff's Office say a temporary evacuation point has been opened at Golden Acorn Casino at 1800 Golden Acorn Way in Campo.

Officials with Cal Fire say the original call was for a structure fire that spread to nearby vegetation.

#RoadrunnerFire [update] The fire is now 25 acres and is 0% contained. pic.twitter.com/z6BNSmuJsO — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 8, 2025

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.