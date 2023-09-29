Cal Fire responds to 'possible overdoses' at East Mesa Juvenile Detention Facility

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Questions remain after four juveniles at a San Diego County detention center were taken to the hospital for what is being referred to as “possible overdoses.”

A spokesperson for Cal Fire told ABC 10News they responded to four separate calls Thursday morning at the East Mesa Juvenile Detention Facility.

According to Cal Fire, the first call was at 9:56 a.m., and the last was at 11:45 a.m. The agency said the four juveniles were transported via ambulance, but their conditions were unknown.

Late Thursday, San Diego County officials confirmed a “medical emergency” involving one youth. A spokesperson for the county said officers and medical staff responded, and that person was taken to the hospital.

The county also said three additional youths were later transported for medical care, but no other details were provided.

The spokesperson told ABC 10News that all four have since returned to the facility and that the juveniles’ parents were notified.