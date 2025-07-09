Cal Fire responds to brush fire in Jamul, evacuation orders issued

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Cal Fire says it has sent crews to Jamul to put out a brush fire that ignited shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday. The blaze triggered evacuation orders for the immediate area.

An aerial view from Sky 10 showed a neighborhood subdivision near the fire; firefighters said structures on Vista Cielo Lane were threatened. Steele Canyon High School, located at 12440 Campo Road, was designated as a temporary evacuation point, per the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

You can find a live map showing the evacuation orders via the Genasys app. Below, you'll find a map from the county's Office of Emergency Services showing active evacuation orders (in red) and warnings (in yellow) issued for this fire:

ABC 10News

The following roads were closed as firefighters responded, per Genasys:



Campo Road closed @ Old Campo Road

Steele Canyon and Vista Cielo

Steele Canyon at Willow Glen Drive

By 2:25 p.m., the fire was roughly 5 acres large with a moderate rate of spread, according to Cal Fire.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a photojournalist and reporter to the area to gather more information.