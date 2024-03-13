Cajon Valley Union School District student avoids expulsion over free speech controversy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Cajon Valley Union School District student will be allowed to return to the classroom after being at risk of expulsion for a social media post following a fight in December.

Kyra Ludwig's parents say this should have never happened in the first place.

Ludwig and her parents watched as the school board decided her future at school.

The board voted unanimously to suspend enforcement of the expulsion, allowing her to return to class Wednesday for a probationary period, as long as she doesn’t commit any other offense grounds for suspension or expulsion or violate district rules.

Her record will be expunged if and when she completes the probation period without incident.

"It’s solace that my daughter finally gets to go back to school and see her friends. The issue that I have is that they violated her First Amendment right to begin with," said Kyra's dad, Scott Ludwig.

The board's decision stems from an incident in December when Kyra was suspended from Los Coches Creek Middle School after getting into a fight with another student.

She was suspended again in January after posting a screenshot of the fight on her Snapchat with a vulgar message. Her parents argued then and now that her post was protected by the First Amendment and made on her personal page outside of school.

In a statement, the district superintendent said the following: