Cajon Valley parents want end to mask mandate at schools

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — Parents at the Cajon Valley Union School District want their children to be able to go to school without a mask, making their case at a school board meeting just one day after Gov. Newsom announced the end to the state's indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people.

On Tuesday, during the district's board meeting, a number of parents and students called for a choice when it comes to masking use at schools.

One parent said, “I will stop at nothing until they feel safe, respected, and most importantly, not judged for taking a stance on this matter.”

Some say they've gotten in trouble for refusing to wear the face covering.

“I have all As, I'm not a bad kid but they're physically making me feel like a bad kid, and they're sending me to the principal’s office and I'm really not,” a student told the board.

Since the mask mandate was not an item on the agenda, the board heard from parents but took no action.

District Superintendent David Miyashiro said they're trying to make the best choices for all, but for now, mask-wearing in schools will stay until otherwise noted by state officials.

Miyashiro told ABC 10News, “Finding a middle ground is really hard right now; that's our goal, we want to keep our kids in school with our teachers learning and allow them to have the freedom to express what they want to do as well.”

On Monday, the California Department of Public Health did say they're working with education, public health, and community leaders to update masks requirements at schools but so far, nothing specifics have not been announced.

“We are required to enforce the California Department of Public Health standards,” Miyashiro said.