CA issues new guidance for those who test positive for COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – it takes a lot to be a parent.

One of them is taking care of your children, especially with COVID-19 and sending them to school.

“As a parent, I’m very fortunate that my children are healthy, they were able to be vaccinated. So, for myself and my family, I’m not too worried,” Megan Matthew, a San Diego Unified parent, said. “That being said I know other families aren’t in that same situation so, I can understand why some might be worried.”

Guidelines for the virus are something that the world got used to over the past couple years and changes to them.

Last week on January 9th, California’s Department of Public Health issued new changes to its COVID guidelines.

“Now, the most significant one that I think everybody’s focusing on is really if you test positive, what do you do next,” Dr. William Tseng of Kaiser Permanente San Diego said.

Tseng told ABC 10News under the new guidelines from the State say if you test positive for COVID and you’re symptomatic, there's a new isolation period.

“You watch your symptoms and see if you improve. If you’re no longer febrile and your symptoms are getting better and it’s been 24 hours, then yes you can go back to work. But with the caveat that you should be wearing a mask for 10 days thereafter,” Tseng said.

Tseng also said the new guidelines state new rules for those who are asymptomatic.

“They say you don’t need to wait you can just go back. But again, same rule applies. You should still be wearing a mask for 10 days,” Tseng said.

Local school districts are also following the state’s new guidance.

San Diego Unified told ABC 10News in a statement, “San Diego Unified School District’s COVID-19 policy is aligned with the updated guidance from the California Department of Public Health. Students and staff who test positive and are asymptomatic may remain in school or at work. Students and staff who test positive and are experiencing symptoms may return to work or school when they start to feel better, their symptoms are mild and improving, and they have not had a fever for 24 hours without fever reducing medications. There is no longer a “5-day” rule to stay home following a COVID-19 positive test if the individual is asymptomatic or feeling better. Masking recommendations after testing positive have not changed. Students who test positive are still encouraged to wear a mask when around others indoors for 10 days from when they tested positive or until they have two negative tests taken one day apart. Staff members who test positive must continue to wear a mask through day 10 per CalOSHA guidelines.”

Additionally, Oceanside Unified School District told ABC 10News it is also following the updated CDPH guidance.

Chula Vista Elementary School District sent ABC 10News the following statement, “As you are aware, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and SDCOE updated the COVID-19 guidance. The updated guidance will allow individuals to follow a more symptom-based approach as they usually do for other illnesses. Individuals who develop symptoms and test positive must stay home for 24 hours from the onset of symptoms. A child or staff member with COVID-19 can now return to school or a childcare setting if their symptoms are mild and improving and they have had no fever for 24 hours. They are no longer required to stay home for five days. If the student or staff member with COVID-19 never developed symptoms, they may continue to attend school or a childcare setting. Student masking indoors is strongly recommended through day ten after testing positive. Staff masking indoors is required through day ten after testing positive per CAL/OSHA. We are following all guidance from the CDPH and SDCOE.”