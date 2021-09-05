Busy holiday travel expected at San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - It was "pretty busy" Sunday at the San Diego International Airport, but not as busy as it used to be on a Labor Day weekend prior to the coronavirus pandemic, an airport official said.

"It's definitely picking up," airport spokesperson Pouya Abdomrasoul told City News Service on Sunday. "Today is most likely to be the busiest."

Masks are required when inside the airport and on airplanes, the airport reminded travelers.

The weather along the coast and in some valleys on Monday was expected to be a few degrees cooler from Sunday's temperatures, thanks to a coastal eddy forecast for Sunday night.

San Diego lifeguards and the National Weather Service were warning beachgoers of elevated surf, which can create dangerous swimming conditions, including a high risk of rip currents.

Parking lots at county beaches, such as the ones at Belmont Park in Mission Beach, were expected to fill up quickly early Monday morning. Beach parking on a holiday is usually tough to find even before noon and traffic can easily turn into gridlock later in the day.

Local Labor Day events include a one-mile swim around the Oceanside Pier at 8:30 a.m. Monday at 200 The Strand North. The event is sponsored by the Oceanside Swim Club.

At 10 a.m., a Labor Day rally will be held in support of essential workers at CVS Pharmacy, 3327 Rosecrans St. in Point Loma. The rally is sponsored by UFCW Local 135 and the San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council. The union workers are seeking a new contract.

County health officials urge anyone celebrating the holiday to use extreme caution when gathering with others, to wear face coverings whenever possible and practice social distancing.