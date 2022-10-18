Businesses prepare for fans, economic boost with NLCS

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - If this weekend proved anything, San Diego Padres fans are more than ready as their team takes on the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Championship Series.

For Erik Tesmer, the co-owner of Basic Bar & Pizza, it’s an onslaught of customers from the end of the regular season, conventions and now the postseason. With the excitement of the NLCS comes some big hurdles to get ready for Tuesday’s Game 1.

“When they won, not only did my jaw drop because it’s so exciting, but, ’Oh my gosh, I actually have to produce this,’” Tesmer said.

That’s having enough of everything for all of the customers who will be coming to Basic for Game 1.

“I’ll get, you know, two to three kegs a weekend. I’m at six or seven kegs per draft. And they’re stacked double high and the beers themselves; I just have a wall of beer,” Tesmer said.

And 48 hours isn’t a lot of time to prepare.

“We went through everything. I mean, I’m completely out. I’m calling people all weekend to try to get vendors on Mondays and Sundays. Friday was technically the busiest day in the history of 16 years at Basic,” Tesmer said.

In the Padres’ history, the last time they had a shot win to the pennant was in 1998. So, it could mean big bucks as Basic and others prep for thousands of fans.

“It’s not only going to bring sales, you know, the immediate sales. I think it’s going to a long-term effect that people are going to want to come downtown again,” Tesmer said.

The San Diego Tourism Authority said this isn’t just a home run for downtown but the region as a whole.

“But it also pushes demand out into, you know, Mission Bay, Mission Valley and other suburban communities,” Julie Coker, CEO San Diego Tourism Authority, said.

As San Diego and the Padres celebrate that NL Division Series win, different parties are gearing up for their own challenges on the eve of the Championship Series and are ready for it.

“We’re super excited to have the business and we’re going to make it happen. But, yes, it’s going to be a challenge. Every day it gets just a little bit busier, you know, more people come down the closer we get to the Series. It’s just a blessing,” Tesmer said.

Game 1 of the NLCS is set for Tuesday at Petco Park at 5:03 p.m.