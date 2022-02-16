Business owners look forward to California mask mandate ending

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) – Poway business owners said they are looking forward to the mask requirement lifting on Wednesday.

Gianni Nguyen has owned Pizza Studio in Poway for almost nine years.

"I'm looking forward to seeing my customers' faces," Nguyen said.

She said she will remove the large signs in front of her store that read "mask required." She said it has been tough to enforce at times, and some customers would at times become upset with the requirements.

Nguyen said it's a step in the right direction to get back to normal though she still struggles with staff shortages and supply issues.

All people vaccinated or not will still need to wear face coverings in schools, airplanes, healthcare settings and child care facilities. The state will decide on school requirements on Feb. 28. If the state lifts the requirements, counties and districts may still require masks.

At Crossfit Unsung in Poway, business is slowly trickling back to normal.

Owner and coach Gary Pennell weathered the storm while many gyms shuttered. He held classes outside and survived lean times. He's hoping the new rules will bring customers into the gym.

"Hopefully, people will feel more comfortable coming back into gyms now," Pennel said. "We are getting back to the norm."