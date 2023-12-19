Business owner concerned about North Park intersection after multiple crashes

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — A jewelry store owner in North Park is asking the city to install street lights at an intersection she says is dangerous and confusing for drivers.

Liz Saba, the owner of Presley & Co. Fine Jewelers, is located at a building on the corner of the intersection. She says she knows the intersection, a four-way stop in the heart of North Park, where Ray Street dead ends onto Upas and 30th. well.

Last Thursday, Saba witnessed a crash. Her surveillance cameras captured the impact, showing a driver appearing to run the stop sign, hitting a motorcyclist, who was okay.

"We heard it; we heard the crash on Thursday, and we ran out there, and we saw the motorcyclist down, and we went and offered aid," Saba said.

Saba says the intersection is always full of near-misses or accidents because of people not paying attention.

In March of 2020, Saba says she was a victim of a crash herself. The surveillance camera caught the crash from a business nearby.

"I was crossing the street, and a car making a left did not stop and did not see me in the crosswalk and hit me," Saba said.

ABC 10News witnessed several close calls while shooting the story. People were rolling through the stop, going out turn, and ignoring or not seeing pedestrians.

Saba says she wants change and has asked her city council member, Stephen Whitburn, for some changes before someone gets more seriously hurt. She'd like to see a 4-way streetlight and pedestrian lights installed.

In a statement, Councilmember Whitburn's office told ABC 10News the following regarding the intersection:

“Councilmember Whitburn has included a request to install pedestrian lights as part of his Budget Priority Memo for Fiscal Year 2025 for this intersection, as pedestrian safety is one of his top priorities”.

