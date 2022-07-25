Burglars cut open walls, safe at Point Loma grocery store

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Surveillance video shows a break-in at a popular Point Loma grocery, leaving behind a path of destruction.

Just before midnight on Saturday night, at Jensen’s Foods, video shows someone in the employee break room who didn’t belong there.

The masked man in the yellow safety vest appears to be communicating with an accomplice, not visible on the screen.

In the minutes before, it's believed they cut open a lockbox and opened the electrical room for the shopping center, before cutting through a wall.

When they reached the break room, the intruder partially covered up the camera with a shirt.

About 40 minutes later, a camera in the adjoining office shows him opening up the wall.

By not entering through the office door, the intruders didn’t trip the motion detector or security alarm.

“Up on wall, the motion director pointed toward the door,” said Adam Zack, co-owner of Jensen’s Foods. “From the other side of the wall, they cut the safe.”

Nearly two and a half hours after the one intruder is first seen, the door to the large safe in the office swings open.

“You see the room kind of shake a little bit, so he used some sort of power tool … somehow broke it open,” said Zack.

From the adjoining room, the thief reaches into the safe and grabs several thousand dollars and some gift cards, before taking off.

The total loss is much more.

“In damages, having to get a new safe, close to $10,000,” said Zack.

Zack is now hoping his video will track down the burglars, preventing this from happening to another business or home.

“They definitely seem like professional criminals, well organized. We think they will be doing it again,” said Zack.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call San Diego Police at 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.