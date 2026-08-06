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Buona Forchetta Liberty Station location reopens after having to close over health violations, vermin presence

Restaurant
Ryan Beard/ Scripps National News Team
Restaurant
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SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Buona Forchetta reopened Thursday after closing due to violations found during a health inspection on Wednesday, according to San Diego County.

San Diego County ordered the popular Italian restaurant, Buona Forchetta, to close after multiple violations were found during a routine health inspection.

The inspection was conducted on Wednesday at the Liberty Station location, at 2865 Sims Road.

One of the major violations listed in the health inspection includes an active presence of vermin.

Other violations included: holding temperatures, proper cooling, and out-of-compliance violations for the floors, walls, and ceilings and premises measures.

This location was previously closed for a vermin violation and others in 2024. The location reopened a day later following a re-inspection.

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