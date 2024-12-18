UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Shadow Hills Elementary after bullet found on campus

ALPINE, Calif. (KGTV) — Shadow Hills Elementary School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a student found a bullet inside a classroom, according to the Alpine Union School District.

In a message sent to parents, the school district said the bullet was discovered in a fifth-grade classroom. The student who found it immediately brought it to their teacher, who alerted the office, leading to the lockdown. The San Diego County Sheriff's Office says a call from the school came in at 9:50 a.m., and shortly after, deputies were on scene conducting a safety walk-through of the building.

The Creekside Early Learning Center and Mountain View Learning Academy were both placed on lockdown as well, the district's message said.

By 11:30 a.m., the lockdown was lifted, and the school day resumed as normal, according to an AUSD Facebook post.

In the post, the district said the bullet had been brought to school by a student.

"The student explained that during a recent camping trip, they came across the bullet and decided to keep it to show their family," the post said. "The bullet was kept in the student's pocket and was brought to school, where it later fell out."

During the lockdown, all students' backpacks were searched "to ensure the safety and well-being of our entire school community," AUSD said.

The sheriff's office will follow up with the family of the student who brought the bullet on campus. The district said the student's behavior was unacceptable and they'll face "serious consequences."

In its initial message to parents, the district had asked them not to come to school, as doing so could disrupt the ongoing investigation and safety protocols.

"We understand that this news may cause concern, but please be assured that we are taking every necessary measure to prioritize the safety and well-being of our school community," the district said. "We will keep you updated as the situation develops."



This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a reporter to the area to gather the latest information.