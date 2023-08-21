Bulk of Tropical Storm Hilary moves out of San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary continued to drop rain on parts of the San Diego area Monday, with forecasters saying there was still a lingering chance of some thunderstorms despite the bulk of the storm moving out of the region.

The ongoing heavy and widespread precipitation from the tempest out of the south prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood watch that will be in effect through the afternoon across the county.

"Light rain and drizzle west of the mountains will end by early afternoon followed by gradual clearing of the deep moist layer left behind by Hilary," according to the National Weather Service. "There is a slight chance for showers or thunderstorms over the mountains this afternoon and again Thursday afternoon."

Three climate stations in San Diego received record rainfall for the month of August on Sunday, according to the NWS:

-- Escondido, 2.66 inches, breaking the prior record of 2.2, set in August 1945

-- Vista, 2.12 inches, breaking the record of 1.78, set in August 1977

-- Cuyamaca, 4.11 inches, breaking the record of 4.1, also set in August 1977

Winds gusts of up to 50 mph swept through San Diego, and were up to 70 mph in the mountains.

Hilary weakened from hurricane strength to a tropical storm early Sunday off the coast of Baja California.

Other local 24-hour rainfall totals as of 5 a.m. Monday included 5.6 inches on Mount Laguna, 3.89 at Lake Cuyamaca, 2.71 in Julian, 2.52 in Fallbrook, 2.39 in Carlsbad, 2.36 in Valley Center, 2.32 at Oceanside Harbor, 2.26 in La Mesa, 2.22 in National City, 2.18 at Oceanside Airport, 2.15 in Poway, 2.07 at Montgomery Field airport, 1.99 in Vista, 1.95 in Ramona, 1.79 in Coronado, 1.78 in El Cajon, 1.75 at San Diego International Airport, 1.7 in San Pasqual Valley, 1.53 in Santee, 1.4 in Chula Vista, 1.33 at Brown Field airport, 1.16 in Alpine, 0.75 in Ocotillo Wells and 0.28 in Borrego Springs.

The rain was expected to taper off by Monday afternoon in most areas, according to the NWS.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency on Saturday, with San Diego city and county officials doing the same. Newsom met with San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria on Saturday at the San Diego Emergency Operations Center to discuss emergency preparations.

"The state stands ready to support communities impacted by Hurricane Hilary. ... We're mobilizing to prepare and respond to this storm," the governor's office stated.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it was coordinating with California officials to provide support as needed. FEMA pre-positioned supplies at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, and a FEMA Incident Management Assistance Team deployed to the California Office of Emergency Services and is prepared to assist with any requests for federal assistance. Additional teams were on standby for deployment if necessary, officials said.

Prior to Sunday, a tropical storm had not made landfall in California since 1939.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.