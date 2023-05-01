Bub’s at the Beach closes its doors for good after 25 years of business

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- After 25 years, Bub’s at the Beach in Pacific Beach is closing their doors for good.

On Sunday, hundreds of customers showed up to support the business one last time. The owners of the Pacific Beach bar made the closure announcement on Instagram in April.

“A staple of San Diego is Bub’s. It’s been here since as long as I can remember,” said visitor Ben Hogg.

On their final night, Bub’s at the Beach auctioned off most of the iconic and eclectic decor inside. All proceeds went towards a charity that helps local military families.

“Just to be part of the community for that long is … really, it’s just been an amazing privilege for us,” said Todd Brown, the longtime owner.

Brown said he and his wife own the building where Bub’s is located. They decided to sell the business after 25 years to a new owner they have faith in.

“We’re so supportive of what’s coming down the pipe. It’s really an opportunity for us just like it is for them. It’s going to be great for Pacific Beach, I’ll tell you that,” he said.

The Bub’s location in downtown near Petco Park will remain open.