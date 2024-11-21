Brutal stabbing attack leaves Escondido father with gruesome injuries

An Escondido man is hoping to help find his own attackers, after a stabbing left him with gruesome injuries.

“There is a lot of pain in my arm,” said Mariano Ramos.

For Ramos, 33, the pain has yet to go away since that Friday night in mid-October .

Ramos, a contractor, was meeting a friend to give him a check for a job. The two were talking in a car, in the parking lot of Ramos' apartment complex on North Broadway, when suddenly, two men, in their 30s—strangers—were shouting in Spanish.

“Two guys hit a car with their hand. They said, ‘You come down!’” said Ramos. “Yell, shout bad words.”

Ramos and his friend got out of the car.

“I asked him, ‘What is your problem? What happened?’” said Ramos.

Then in a flash came an eruption of violence.

“He come to me and hit me on my side,” said Ramos.

Ramos says one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed him three times in vicious fashion.

“Stuck knife here in my left arm, and cut me all the way,” said Ramos.

Ramos said his friend was also stabbed by two other men who appeared. The appearance of a neighbor finally scared them all off.

In total, Ramos enduring five surgeries, suffering nerve and tendon damage.

“I’m worried about the future … My arm does not go down. It’s not moving much … about 40%,” said Ramos.

Along with the physical scars, are the invisible ones.

Ramos' 14-year-old daughter, who heard his cries for help, called 911.

“She is scared. She has bad dreams,” said Ramos.

Ramos hopes by telling his story and appealing for tips, he can help track down his attackers.

“I’m very angry with these people. I don't have any problem with anybody. I don't know what happened … these guys come to kill me,“ said Ramos.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help Ramos with medical and living expenses.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Escondido Police at 760-839-4985 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.