Brush fire sparks in Mount Laguna area

Sky 10
Cal Fire and U.S. Forest Service respond to small brush fire in Mount Laguna area.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Cal Fire and U.S. Forest Service personnel responded to a brush fire that ignited Wednesday afternoon in the Mount Laguna area.

According to a Forest Service spokesperson, the fire was burning off of Sunrise Highway near Penny Pines Trailhead. It was about five to 10 acres large as of 2:30 p.m., and it had the potential to grow to 25 acres, the spokesperson said.

No structures were threatened at that point as firefighters attacked the brush fire from the ground and sky, per the Forest Service.

Cal Fire posted on X about the fire at 2:37 p.m., warning people to stay away from the area as multiple fire engines rushed to the scene.

WATCH: Sky 10 flew above the scene. See a replay of the chopper feed below

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.

