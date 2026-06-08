Brush fire near Oceanside Airport prompts evacuation order

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – Firefighters battled a brush fire that sparked near the Oceanside Municipal Airport Monday morning.

According to Watch Duty, firefighters were dispatched to the 1000 block of W. Airport Road at around 10:40 a.m. after reports of a fire in the area.

Due to the fire's proximity to homes and businesses, an evacuation order and warning were issued for specific areas.

Evacuation orders that were initially issued for people in zone SDC-0427 were downgraded to warnings. The evacuation warning issued for zone SDC-0428 was lifted.

The evacuation map can be viewed at https://protect.genasys.com (search address to find zone).

An evacuation point was set up at the El Corazon Senior Center (3302 1/2 S. El Corazon).

At around 12:20 p.m., the Oceanside Police Department said the fire burned at least 3.5 acres and was 50% contained.