Brush Fire on Camp Pendleton grows to 650 acres

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Per CAL Fire, the Mateo Fire is 650 acres and only at 5% containment as of 8:00 in the evening.

The brush fire was reported at 1:30 p.m. near the Quebec training center on Monday. The Camp Pendleton Fire Department, the Orange County Fire Authority and the Cleveland National Forest are actively responding to the fire. CAL Fire is assisting in the efforts to fight the fire, sending one Air Attack Platform, one Battalion Chief and two fire crews.

As of Monday evening, there is no threat to structures or life, according to Camp Pendleton fire authorities.

