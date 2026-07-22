Brush fire in Rainbow forces evacuations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A brush fire in the Rainbow area of San Diego’s North County has forced some evacuations Wednesday morning.

Cal Fire officials said the Rainbow 3 Fire broke out just after 10 a.m. in vegetation near Rainbow Crest Road.

Per Watch Duty, the fire has scorched at least 35 acres as of noon and was threatening multiple structures, prompting an evacuation order for Zone SDC-0111 and an evacuation warning for Zone SDC-0110.

A temporary evacuation shelter was established at the Seventh Day Adventist Church (1200 Old Highway 395) in Fallbrook.