Brush fire in Oceanside briefly threatens senior center

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A 10-ace brush fire in Oceanside that briefly threatened homes and a senior center was extinguished by firefighters from five fire departments before causing any damage or injuries.

The Oceanside Fire Department was dispatched at about 4:30 p.m. Friday to Oceanside Boulevard and Rancho Del Oro Road, where homes and businesses in the area were initially placed under shelter-in-place orders, according to department officials.

"Wind and terrain contributed to the fire's spread. The fire started near Oceanside Boulevard and moved north toward the El Corazon Senior Center," OFD Division Chief Blake Dorse said in a statement. "After containment, the fire footprint was flown with a drone using infrared technology, and no remaining hot spots were identified."

The response included 75 firefighters, 14 engines, six chief officers, four water tenders, and one hand crew from the OFD, Vista Fire Department, Carlsbad Fire Department, Camp Pendleton Fire Department and North County Fire Department. Oceanside police were called to assist in traffic control and SDG&E also responded, according to authorities.

It took about one hour to put out the fire. Two fire investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause. A firefighting helicopter that was initially requested was later canceled, authorities said.

No property was damaged, and no injuries were reported, Dorse said.

No further information was provided on the cause of the fire, but Dorse did add the following warning: "As a safety reminder, drivers should use caution when pulling over along roadways, especially near dry grass or vegetation," he said. "Avoid parking or stopping vehicles where hot exhaust systems, catalytic converters, discarded smoking materials, or other heat sources could come into contact with vegetation. These ignition sources can quickly start a fire under dry or windy conditions."