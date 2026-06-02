Brush fire in Mexico crosses into south San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A brush fire that erupted in Mexico burned into the U.S. side of the border in south San Diego County on Tuesday.

Cal Fire San Diego reported the Border 6 Fire began in Mexico on Monday afternoon, but at around 10 a.m. Tuesday, the fire made its way across the border into the Marron Valley area, located south of Dulzura and near the Tijuana River.

Cal Fire San Diego confirmed the fire has charred over 400 acres in Mexico and about 50 acres in the U.S. as of 12 p.m.

According to Cal Fire, the fire is not threatening structures and was 10% contained as of 12 p.m.