Small brush fire ignites near school in City Heights area

Firefighters stopped forward progress shortly after arriving on the scene.
The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to a small brush fire that ignited near a school in the City Heights area Thursday afternoon.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to a brush fire that ignited near a school in the City Heights area Thursday afternoon.

According to the department's incident webpage, the first unit arrived on the scene in the area of 4451 Quince St. around 3:23 p.m. A total of four engines were dispatched to the fire as of 3:30 p.m.

The fire started just east of Hamilton Elementary School. According to Watch Duty, it was about an acre as of 3:42 p.m.; it originated on a steep slope in an area with light to moderate fuels and had a "slow to moderate" rate of spread.

SDFR told an ABC 10News reporter on the scene that the fire's forward progress had been stopped; however, a shelter-in-place advisory was issued for homes in the immediate area as crews carried out mop-up duty.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a reporter and photojournalist to the area to gather the latest information.

