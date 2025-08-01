Brush fire ignites in Rancho Bernardo area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Cal Fire San Diego responded to a brush fire that ignited in the Rancho Bernardo area Friday afternoon.

According to the Watch Duty app, the fire near the intersection of Camino Del Norte and Bernardo Center Drive was about an acre in size as of 2:45 p.m., and it had a moderate rate of spread, incident command reported.

Watch Duty says firefighters asked law enforcement to close Camino Del Norte as they work to put it out.

The fire started near the Christopher Hill County Preserve.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.