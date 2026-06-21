Brush fire burns in Jamul area of southwest San Diego County

JAMUL, Calif. (CNS) — Cal Fire San Diego crews are working to contain a 25-acre brush fire near the community of Jamul.

Cal Fire San Diego reported the fire about 9:33 p.m. Saturday. It was reported burning about a half-mile south of Echo Valley and Proctor Valley roads.

According to WatchDuty, the forward progress of the fire has been stopped with 30% containment.

#EchoFire [Update 6/21/26 12:30 am] Forward progress of the fire has been stopped. pic.twitter.com/ZVsxcGEupz — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 21, 2026

No structures were threatened, CalFire stated.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

