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Brush fire burns in Jamul area of southwest San Diego County

jamul fire
UC San Diego
jamul fire
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JAMUL, Calif. (CNS) — Cal Fire San Diego crews are working to contain a 25-acre brush fire near the community of Jamul.

Cal Fire San Diego reported the fire about 9:33 p.m. Saturday. It was reported burning about a half-mile south of Echo Valley and Proctor Valley roads.

According to WatchDuty, the forward progress of the fire has been stopped with 30% containment.

No structures were threatened, CalFire stated.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

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