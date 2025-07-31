Forward progress stopped on brush fire burning in Dennery Road area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Forward progress has been stopped on a brush fire. It ignited in the area of Dennery Road and Palm Ave. off the 805 freeway Thursday afternoon.

According to the Watch Duty app, the fire started around 1 p.m., and it was roughly 2-acres as it burned uphill towards Dennery Road. First responders indicated that it was moving at a moderate rate of spread. Medium to heavy fuels were reported in the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather more information about this fire.