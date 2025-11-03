Brush fire breaks out in Shelter Valley near Highway 78

SHELTER VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) - A brush fire broke out today near county Highway S-2 and state Highway 78 in the community of Shelter Valley.

The fire had reached 40 acres with 0% containment, burning out of control in light to medium fuel with a moderate rate of speed and no structures threatened.

The fire broke out at about 2:20 p.m. Sunday near San Felipe Road and state Highway 78, according to Cal Fire San Diego, and had grown to 25 acres within an hour.

Both roads were closed by the California Highway Patrol, but officers were allowing passenger cars to pass through.

Incident command requested two crews, two water tenders, one dozer, five engines and three air tankers to the scene.

The fire was burning in a remote area along the main highway connecting Julian and Borrego Springs in San Diego's Back Country.

The cause had not been determined, and no injures were immediately reported.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

