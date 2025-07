PALA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — A vegetation fire broke out Saturday around 11:19 a.m. near Highway 76 and Couser Canyon Road in the community of Pala Mesa, threatening nearby structures, according to Cal Fire officials.

Cal Fire said that the blaze, dubbed the Pala Fire, was originally reported as a 15-acre fire with a moderate rate of spread. Shortly after, the fire was stopped at 7 acres.

Evacuation orders and warnings were issued and have since been lifted.