Brush fire breaks out east of MCAS Miramar

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Firefighters today were responding to a five-acre brush fire with the potential to reach 50 acres east of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

Personnel from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, Santee Fire Department, and Miramar Fire Department were dispatched to the area east of Interstate 15 near Kearny Villa Road and Camp Elliott Road shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, where the fire was originally estimated to be burning 20 acres of brush with a potential of reaching 200 acres. That estimate was revised downward at about 2 p.m.

A 1st Alarm response was dispatched, including four firefighting helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, water tenders, brush rigs, fire engines, fire trucks, battalion chiefs, and support personnel.

The fire was burning in light, flashy fuel with a moderate rate of speed, per incident command. No infrastructure was threatened, and forward progress was stopped at about 2:30 p.m., officials said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire had not been determined.

