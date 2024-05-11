Brazilian 'Powerfuel Damas' in San Diego raising money after devastating floods

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After the historic flooding in Brazil, two Brazilian women living in San Diego are taking action and trying to raise money and supplies to send back to their home country.

Mayra Brito Haas and Danielle Vantini were closely watching the historic rain in the country's southern region when they decided to do something about it.

A hundred people have died due to the floods, and over 100 are still missing.

The women, who now call San Diego home, are co-founders of Powerfuel Damas, a global marketing agency focused on women empowerment.

One of their former employees lost everything. They're hoping to help her rebuild and start over.

The women are collecting monetary donations to send to Brazil and are encouraging anyone interested in helping to reach out or donate directly to the Brazil Foundation.

The Gym in Pacific Beach will be accepting supplies until Saturday morning; the items will then be flown to Brazil.

People interested in helping can reach out to Powerfuel Damas here.

