Boy runs onto field at Petco Park during Padres vs. Giants game

During Tuesday’s game between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants at Petco Park, fans witnessed an unexpected interruption: a young boy charged onto the field, circling Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. before being quickly tackled by multiple security guards.

The identity of the boy remains unknown at this time. The incident unfolded amid shouts from spectators, but swift action was taken to ensure everyone’s safety.

The Padres organization released a statement following the incident:

“Elite security followed Petco Park protocols for persons illegally entering the field of play that are designed to protect player, coach, and umpire safety. Fans are strictly prohibited from entering the field or any other restricted areas. Such violations of the Fan Code of Conduct lead to immediate ejection from the park and potential revocation of future ticket privileges. The Padres maintain a zero-tolerance policy for such violations," a spokesperson for the Padres said.

The team emphasized that violations of the fan base code of conduct result in immediate ejection from the ballpark. They also noted that individuals who commit such violations may be banned from purchasing tickets to future games.

In short, running onto the field isn’t worth it—regardless of age—if you want to keep attending games at Petco Park.

Despite the disruption, the night ended on a high note for Padres fans: the team snapped their losing streak and now looks forward to upcoming matchups, sitting second in the league.

