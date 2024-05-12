Watch Now
Man stabbed to death outside Encinitas home; suspect detained

Posted at 10:42 AM, May 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-12 13:43:20-04

ENCINITAS (CNS) — A man was stabbed to death in Encinitas and a suspect was detained about half a mile away from the scene of the assault, authorities said today.

Deputies responding about 10:15 p.m. Saturday to a report of an assault in the 300 block of Sprucewood Drive located a man with a stab wound, said Lt. Michael Krugh of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Krugh said.

``Deputies detained the suspect about half a mile away from the location of the crime,'' he said. ``Sheriff's homicide detectives are conducting an investigation and gathering more evidence.''

Anyone with any information regarding the assault was urged to call the sheriff's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or 858-565-5200. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

