Boy, 14, seriously injured after firework explodes in his hand at Vista skate park

Posted at 6:26 AM, Jul 01, 2021
VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A 14-year-old boy suffered serious injuries to his face and one of his hands when a firework exploded in his hand at a Vista skate park, authorities said Thursday.

Dispatchers received a report about the injured boy about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday at the public skate park on North Santa Fe Avenue near Connecticut Avenue, San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Chris Lawrence said.

Medics airlifted the boy to UC San Diego Medical Center's burn center in the Hillcrest neighborhood for treatment of non-life threatening injuries to his face and a hand, Lawrence said.

The sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit was investigating the incident.

