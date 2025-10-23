Boy, 12, seriously injured in El Cajon hit-and-run crash

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – A 12-year-old boy was hospitalized with serious injuries following a hit-and-run crash in El Cajon Wednesday night.

El Cajon Police said officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Ballantyne Street, near East Park Avenue, at around 8 p.m. due to reports of a boy down on the road with injuries.

Officers arrived to find the boy suffering from “major head trauma”; he was transported to an area hospital and was listed in critical condition as of Thursday morning.

The hit-and-run vehicle was described by witnesses as a white or silver SUV with front-end damage, according to police.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call El Cajon Police at 619-579-3311.