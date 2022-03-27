Bounty hunter shot while attempting to serve a warrant is back on the job

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For Jesse Nunez serving warrants isn’t anything new.

“My total time is just under twenty years," he said. "It’s rewarding. We get to deal with a lot of different people [and there’s] a lot of different areas of travel. It’s one of the best jobs I’ve ever had.”

While asking witnesses for tips to track down a suspect, you’d never know he was shot on the job just a day ago.

“It’s more of a superficial injury. It hit the basic cartilage but it’s not going to deter me from doing my job," said Nunez.

While he was working to serve a warrant to a suspect— he says he and his partner ran into trouble with the suspect’s friend.

“It was kind of a dark lit area— he went to the attic area. He grabbed a firearm [and] came back into the area where we were trying to get to us to help his friend out and at that point, a struggle ensued and he shot me,” said Nunez.

It’s the first time he’s been shot on the job— but this isn’t the first time he’s been in a situation like this has happened. Last year his partner was shot on the job.

Luckily, Nunez said he’s ok.

“It’s kind of like if you get in a car accident — just because you get in a car accident it usually doesn’t deter you from driving again,” he said.

Despite it all, he said he knows his work is making a difference.

“What we’re able to do is help people by either educating them by getting them back to court so that way they don’t have to go to jail or if they choose to ultimately run and hide we’re able to get people into court so they can at least deal with their court problems that they have found themselves in.”

Nunez said he isn’t planning on giving it up anytime soon.

