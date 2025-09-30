Border wall extension coming to San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Trump administration plans to extend parts of the border wall along the San Diego-Mexico border, bypassing more than 30 environmental conservation laws to expedite construction.

The Department of Homeland Security wants to construct nearly 10 miles of new barrier in the San Diego Sector between the Otay Mesa and Tecate ports of entry, as well as additional sections west of Tecate.

"Effectively would wall off all of California from Mexico," an environmental advocate said.

In addition to the new wall sections, DHS is looking to improve more than 50 miles around the wall by adding new roads, lighting, power cables and surveillance cameras.

Environmental groups are trying to slow down the process, arguing that these barriers are dividing habitats critical for wildlife survival.

"This fragments that entire corridor off. It makes species on both sides of the border more vulnerable to extinction," the advocate said.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is bypassing laws that would normally protect the surrounding environment, ensuring "the expeditious construction of barriers and roads."

"The first Trump administration was heavily reliant on these waivers. Basically, every mile of border wall that has gone up has gone up out of compliance with all of our nation's environmental laws," an environmental expert noted.

The secretary was given authority to waive environmental regulations about 20 years ago through the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act.

The Center for Biological Diversity recently sued the Trump administration over its use of this waiver, hoping to challenge its constitutionality.

"The government doesn't have the authority to waive laws anywhere else in the nation. It's just a very specific issue when it comes to the border," a representative from the center said.

Customs and Border Protection says the wall has caused a significant drop in illegal crossings, helping agents spot smugglers and drugs before they enter San Diego.

Secretary Noem emphasized that "more can and must be done" regarding border security.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.