Border Patrol San Diego arrests alleged convicted murderer near Campo

CAMPO, Calif. (CNS) - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the San Diego Sector arrested a Mexican national shortly after he allegedly entered the country illegally near Campo, authorities announced Monday.

Border agents took the suspect into custody at 12:31 a.m. Oct. 1. During processing, agents discovered that he had served 13 years and nine months in a Mexican prison following a murder conviction in Guanajuato, Mexico. He remains in federal custody pending removal proceedings, according to the agency.

"This arrest underscores the importance of our agents' surveillance along the border,* said Justin M. De La Torre, chief patrol agent for the U.S. Border Patrol's San Diego Sector. "Our agents work around the clock to detect, identify, and individuals who attempt to enter the Unites States illegal and who may pose a threat to public safety. Their dedication helps prevent dangerous individuals like this one from our enter communities."

The agency noted that San Diego Sector agents work with local law enforcement partners to detect entries, disrupt criminal activity and help keep communities safe. To report suspicious activity, the San Diego Sector can be reached at 619-498-9900.

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