Border Patrol picks up large group of migrants at US-Mexico border in San Ysidro

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) – Dozens of migrants gathered at the U.S.-Mexico border in San Ysidro on Wednesday before being picked up Border Patrol agents.

The situation unfolded up the road from Monument Drive and Dairy Mart Road.

Many of the migrants were frantically pleading for food, water, and other supplies as a group of neighbors came by to give them supplies that afternoon. Some of them coming as far as Afghanistan to cross the border.

“I have five days here. Five days, yes. Very cold. I’m very cold. No food, no water … very hard here,” said one man who told ABC 10News that he's from Afghanistan and traveled through Panama before arriving in Mexico.

Jeff Kline and Nina Douglas said they've been coming here as often as they can to bring whatever they think the migrants would need.

“As we look at these people, they’re not pretending to the needy. They desperately need somewhere to go,” Kline said. “That’s why Nina and I come here is to share what we have which is so plentiful with people who -- look at them -- they have nothing.”

Kline said they’ve brought food, water, and other items out around 10 to 11 other times to those who have tried to cross.

“I don’t think anything prepared me for what it felt like to see that just now,” Douglas said.

For Douglas, she wishes more people would help others in need.

“It’s very hard for me to look away. And I think that I am not alone in this. I think so many people who I know if they knew that they would also want to do something,” Douglas said.