Border Patrol in San Diego ramping up 'espejo' operations with partners in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) —According to Border Patrol numbers, incidents where migrants and Border Patrol agents are targeted are increasing.

ABC 10News reporter Laura Acevedo spoke with the chief Wednesday about how the agency is ramping up operations with its partners in Mexico, to curb that violence along the border.

Chief Patrol Agent Patricia D. McGurk-Daniel says the operations are called 'espejo ops', which translates to mirror patrols.

Chief McGurk-Daniel says ramping up these operations was necessary to combat the criminal organizations trying to take advantage of people looking to enter the U.S.

"What we're trying to do with these mirrored patrols is be proactive to get those bandits out of the area and make it safe for both sides of the border," says McGurk-Daniel.

According to Border Patrol numbers encounters and apprehensions are up this fiscal year, as are attacks towards agents and migrants.

To date, encounters and apprehensions have exceeded 200,000 compared to 160,000 in 2022 fiscal year to date. Reports of violence towards migrants are also up to 44, compared to 20 last fiscal year to date. Assaults on agents are also up to 56 this year to date, compared to 20 last year.

"Shot at, we've had bottles thrown, everything that we've been dealing with for a very long time, there's been an increase in that," says McGurk-Daniel regarding her agents.

The violence is also reported by Mexican authorities. In late September, the National Institute of Migration in Baja California reported finding two migrants shot dead, another injured, and 11 more rescued near Tecate in Mexico, after they reported being attacked with guns.

The chief says the operations have been successful so far, showing ABC 10News images of an AR-15, magazines, and ammunition confiscated by Mexican authorities.

“You will not pray on migrants, you will not pray on our community, and you certainly will not demonstrate any violence towards my agents, it's a promise,” was the message from the Chief to these criminal organizations.

She also warns migrants and their families, thinking about entering the country anywhere other than the port of entry, to not trust the smugglers and put their lives at risk.

