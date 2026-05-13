Border Patrol arrests 2 Mexican fugitives in separate San Diego operations

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Border Patrol agents have arrested two fugitives wanted in Mexico for alleged kidnapping, extortion and homicide during separate operations in San Diego County, officials announced Wednesday.

The first arrest occurred April 29 in El Cajon. Agents from the Border Patrol's San Diego Sector arrested a man who was in the country illegally and was wanted in Mexico for kidnapping and extortion, according to the agency. The suspect, a former Mexican law enforcement officer, was processed for a pending immigration hearing and a transfer to Mexico's Fiscalía General de la República.

On May 5, agents in San Diego arrested a non-U.S. citizen with a revoked visa, who was wanted in Mexico for homicide and was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice, the agency stated. Agents arrested him at his residence without incident and turned him over to the FGR at a port of entry.

"These arrests send a clear and unequivocal message -- our borders are not a sanctuary for those fleeing justice, and we will relentlessly pursue individuals who seek to evade accountability for serious crimes," San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Justin De La Torre said in a statement. "The exceptional work of our dedicated agents, coupled with vital international partnerships, ensures that dangerous fugitives are brought to justice, safeguarding our communities and upholding the rule of law. We are proud of these efforts and remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting the public."

People can report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol San Diego Sector at 619-498-9900.

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