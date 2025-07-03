Border Patrol agents seize nearly 130 pounds of fentanyl in Pine Valley

PINE VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) - U.S. Border Patrol agents seized nearly 130 pounds of fentanyl that was concealed in a flatbed trailer in Pine Valley, marking one of the agency's largest fentanyl seizures to date in San Diego County, it was announced Thursday.

The seizure occurred Friday afternoon, when a pickup truck hauling an empty flatbed trailer was sent to secondary inspection at the Interstate 8 checkpoint, according to the agency.

After a Border Patrol K-9 alerted agents of suspected narcotics, a search was conducted and packages were found in the trailer's frame. A total of 42 bundles were removed from aftermarket compartments, border officials said.

The suspected drugs were weighed and tested at the Border Patrol station in Campo, where an estimated 128.7 pounds of fentanyl pills, with an estimated street value of $758,000 were discovered, according to the agency.

"This seizure demonstrates the Border Patrol's role in protecting American communities," Chief Patrol Agent Jeffrey D. Stalnaker said.

The driver, only identified as a Mexican citizen, was placed under arrest, officials said.

A possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute case was accepted for prosecution by the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, the agency said.

"Fentanyl is lethal in even tiny amounts, and intercepting such a large quantity saved countless lives across the country," Stalnaker added.

According to a statement from the agency, prior to June's seizure, San Diego agents had seized 326 pounds of fentanyl this year, along with 2,396 pounds of methamphetamine, 2,586 pounds of cocaine and 56 pounds of heroin.

