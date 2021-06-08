Border Patrol agents find 5-year-old girl abandoned at US-Mexico border in San Ysidro

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Border Patrol agents came to the aid of a 5-year-old girl who was wandering alone at the U.S-Mexico border in San Ysidro.

Customs and Border Protection officials said agents spotted the child as she was dropped off just before 11 a.m. Monday near the border line.

According to CBP officials, “The young girl then proceeded to walk along the north from the international boundary line along the Tijuana River channel and into the United States.”

Agents were able to locate the girl and made contact with her. Agents learned the girl was from Guatemala during Initial questioning.

During a health screening and questioning at a Border Patrol station, the girl told agents her parents were in the U.S. but she “did not have any contact information for them,” officials said.

Additionally, the child said her 7-year-old cousin “remained in Mexico with an unknown male.”

The girl was said to be in good health, and agents contacted Mexican and Guatemalan consulates as part of her processing.

Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke said, “Sadly, this is the latest example of how the most vulnerable populations are being exploited for financial gain. Thankfully our agents encountered this child before any harm could befall her.”