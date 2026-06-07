Border Fire near Dulzura 100% contained

DULZURA (CNS) - A wildfire along the U.S./Mexico Border that burned over 2,500 acres in a remote, rugged area near Tecate Peak is 100% contained, Cal Fire announced today.

Known as the Border 6 Fire, it burned 1,515 acres on the U.S. side of the border and 1,009 on the Mexico side, Cal Fire Capt. Oscar Sotelo said.

``It was incredible to see the Cal Fire C-130 from Ramona Air Attack Base supporting firefighting operations on this incident! A heartfelt thank you to all of the agencies and personnel who worked alongside us throughout this fire,'' Cal Fire said in a post on social media Sunday. ``Your partnership, professionalism, and dedication are truly appreciated. We couldn't do it without you!''

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported in the week-

long fire.

The fire started in Mexico on Monday, then crossed the border into San Diego County, just south of the town of Dulzura, on Tuesday.

At the height of the fire, about 600 firefighting personnel from Cal Fire, County Fire, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife were involved in the suppression effort, with 31 engines, 12 water

tenders, five helicopters, six dozers and 19 hand crews at the scene.

About 160 firefighters remained on the scene Saturday, Sotelo told City News Service.

A few firefighters were taken to hospitals for evaluation, but Sotelo said it was not clear if they were injured.

A change in the wind allowed the fire to grow rapidly Tuesday and Wednesday, but a good marine layer that occurred during the overnight hours helped ease the intensity of the fire and allowed night-flying firefighting helicopters to gain ground, Sotelo said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation by Mexican fire officials since the blaze began south of the border.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.