Boogie boarder killed by shark in water off Morro Bay

A man who was boogie boarding off Morro Bay City Beach died Friday morning after he was bitten by a shark.

It happened at about 10:40 a.m. in an area of the beach known as "The Pit," off the end of Atascadero Rd.

Morro Bay Harbor officials say signs have been posted warning beachgoers of the fatal attack and people will not be allowed in the water for the next 24 hours.

According to first responders, the bite appeared to be from a Great white shark, but that has not been confirmed.

The victim was a 31-year-old male who was boogie boarding in the morning.

The name of the victim have not yet been released.

“Morro Bay’s heart goes out to the victims and family, and during this time of the year, our heart goes out and condolences,” said Morro Bay Harbor Director Eric Endersby.

The Morro Bay Harbor Department approached the scene of the attack immediately.

“Our protocol is to warn everyone in the water and clear the water when there is an attack," said Endersby.

The investigation is under the jurisdiction of the Morro Bay State Park and remains ongoing.