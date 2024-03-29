Bonita man dies in rip currents at beach along Bali coast

BONITA, Calif. (KGTV) - Loved ones are mourning the death of a Bonita man, after he and two others were swept out to sea at a beach in Indonesia.

“It was always, having the time of his life. Having a blast,” said Patrick Flores.

The smiles told the story in photos posted on social media. Roman Flores and his girlfriend of more than three years, Dorie, were on vacation in Indonesia with two other San Diego couples, including two of Dorie's family members.

More than a week into the trip, a photo shows the couple Saturday morning at a beach in southwestern Bali.

Later that day, they group walked to another beach. Around sunset, Flores and the two other men in the group decided to go for one last swim. A photo shows the three wading into the ocean.

“They were looking at them, and the water was no more than knee high, and just a head turn, and all of a sudden, they were gone … The next thing you see, lifeguards are running out there,” said Patrick Flores, Flores’s brother.

Patrick says strong rip currents swept the men away. Two of the men were pulled out, blue in the face, but they were resuscitated. It took 40 minutes for lifeguards to recover Flores, who could not be revived.

“It’s heart-wrenching … It’s an emptiness. Feels incomplete,” said Patrick.

Patrick calls his 36-year-old little brother, an operations lead for a monster truck tour company, loving, funny and loyal. Four years removed from a stint in prison on breaking and entering charges, Flores had turned his life around.

“He completely turned his life around. It was night and day … I was so proud of him,” said Patrick.

One reason for the turnaround was his relationship with Dorie.

"He was very in love with her. Really excited to propose. He was getting ready to do that when he came back from vacation,” said Patrick.

Now, in the aftermath of Flores' death while on that vacation, family members have a message for anyone headed to an ocean for their next trip. Patrick says there had been no rip current warnings on signs, or from lifeguards.

“Listen to weather reports. Listen to lifeguard warnings if there are any, and read signs if there are any … really be careful out there,” said Patrick.

The family plans to fly Flores' body back to San Diego for a funeral.

A Gofundme campaign has been started to help with that and other expenses.