Bomb threats made against 3 Chula Vista schools; police say threats not credible

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - Chula Vista police officers Thursday investigated bomb threats against an elementary school and two high schools that they do not consider credible.

The CVPD posted shortly before 9 a.m. on X about "a reported threat involving Otay Ranch High School, Eastlake High School and Eastlake Elementary School, and are actively investigating."

Authorities "checked the schools, and found nothing suspicious," Lt. Frank Giaime told City News Service.

The schools are operating on a normal schedule, he said.

Giaime said the threats were left on voicemails. He added that police are monitoring the situation, while the schools have informed faculty, staff and parents.

The anonymous voicemails "were received overnight at multiple schools, and officers are currently on campus working with school security," the CVPD stated on X. "We are also aware that additional schools may have received similar calls."

"At this time, the threat is not considered credible," the CVPD stated. "Officers will remain on scene throughout the day, and we will be working with our federal partners to determine the origin of the threat."

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