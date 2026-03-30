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Bomb threat leads to lockdown of cruise ship terminal in downtown San Diego

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KGTV
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SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The B Street Cruise Terminal on Harbor Drive in downtown San Diego was locked down Monday morning due to what San Diego Harbor Police called “an unspecified bomb threat.”

Harbor Police Sgt. Jose Torres said an employee at the terminal received the threat at around 7 a.m., and the terminal was locked down “out of an abundance of caution” for police Explosive Detection Canine Units to search the premises.

During the inspection, some vessels — including a Disney Cruise ship — were unable to disembark.

About two hours later, police deemed the terminal safe, and passengers were allowed to disembark.

Police did not release any additional details on the threat.

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