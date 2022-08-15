Watch Now
Boil water notice lifted for San Diego's Tierrasanta neighborhood

Posted at 1:50 PM, Aug 15, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Monday, The City of San Diego lifted the boil water notice for residents in Tierrasanta who were impacted by fluctuating water pressure issues.

About 600 customers were under a precautionary boil water notice since August 8, officials said. They say multiple tests have showed no quality issues with water coming from the tap.

The boil water notice was issued as a precaution in coordination with the California Division of Drinking Water after a 42-inch diameter Elliott water transmission line broke on Aug. 6 near University City in the 5400 block of Governor Drive.

Due to low-pressure issues, customers in several communities in the central part of the city, including Bay Park, Clairemont, Kearny Mesa, Linda Vista and Tierrasanta, were asked to reduce their water usage.

In response, the City provided bottled water and access to water wagons to customers under the boil water notice during the past week.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as our crews have been working around the clock to adjust water pressure in the area and repair a major water pipeline,” said Lisa Celaya, Executive Assistant Director of the City’s Public Utilities Department. “While the situation has been challenging for everyone involved, we’re very pleased that water quality was not compromised.” 

The Elliot pipeline is expected to be fully back in service some time this week, officials said.

