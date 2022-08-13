More San Diegans asked to reduce water use, as city repairs water pipe

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Thousands of people in San Diego are now being told to reduce their water use for the next week because of a major problem involving water pipe repairs.

The impacted areas include Bay Park, Clairemont, Kearny Mesa, Linda Vista, Serra Mesa, and Tierrasanta.

Mayor Todd Gloria and City of San Diego officials provided an update on the water pipe repairs and shared that while city crews were making repairs on the line that has forced customers in Tierrasanta to have to boil their water, they found another major issue.

“Unfortunately, while working on the pipe leak, there was an additional leak, our team is working around the clock to control the pressure fluctuation,” says Mayor Todd Gloria. A team effort that will take an entire community.

"Absolutely imperative that the customers in the central core of the city of San Diego reduce their water usage to only critical needs as these repairs are being performed,” adds the Mayor.

Specifically, if you are a resident in the communities of Bay Park, Clairemont, Sierra Mesa, Linda Vista, and Tierrasanta you should limit your water usage, turn off outdoor irrigation systems and limit clothes washing.

Meanwhile, residential customers in Tierrasanta have remained under a different order, to boil their water. “That fluctuation in water pressure is why more than 600 here in Tierrasanta have been under a boil water notice,” says Mayor Gloria.

As for the water quality in these communities, San Diego water authority officials share, “we have been monitoring the water quality we have had positive, no negative, no E.coli or bacteria so the water quality is good.”

