Body found just north of U.S-Mexico line in Otay Mesa

OTAY MESA (CNS) - A U.S. Border Patrol agent came across an unidentified body just north of the U.S.-Mexico line in Otay Mesa Thursday.

The federal agency reported the discovery roughly two miles east of Otay Mesa Port of Entry about 8:45 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The county Medical Examiner's Office was called in to take custody of the body for identification and autopsy purposes.

There were no reports of any suspicious circumstances related to the fatality.

